TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .649 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the mound, on August 9 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Marlins.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .283 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 28 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 56th in slugging.

Friedl will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Friedl has gotten a hit in 58 of 92 games this year (63.0%), with more than one hit on 30 occasions (32.6%).

In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (10.9%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

Friedl has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this year (28 of 92), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 36 times this year (39.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.7%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 45 .281 AVG .284 .341 OBP .356 .519 SLG .391 20 XBH 12 7 HR 3 29 RBI 16 37/13 K/BB 29/15 9 SB 10

Marlins Pitching Rankings