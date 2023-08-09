Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Marlins on August 9, 2023
Player props can be found for Spencer Steer and Luis Arraez, among others, when the Cincinnati Reds host the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
Reds vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Graham Ashcraft Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Ashcraft Stats
- The Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (6-7) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Ashcraft has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.
Ashcraft Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 4
|8.0
|5
|3
|3
|5
|2
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 30
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 24
|5.1
|5
|2
|2
|8
|4
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 19
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 14
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|2
|2
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 110 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 47 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .268/.350/.461 slash line on the year.
- Steer has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .118 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 6
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
TJ Friedl Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Friedl Stats
- TJ Friedl has 93 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.
- He has a .283/.349/.453 slash line on the season.
- Friedl enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI.
Friedl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 157 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .370/.416/.462 on the year.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 7
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 5
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 100 hits with 20 doubles, 28 home runs, 52 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .246/.337/.502 on the year.
- Soler enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 8
|3-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 5
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
