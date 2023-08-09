Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (60-56) square off against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (59-56) in the series rubber match at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, August 9. The game will start at 12:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 10 runs for this contest.

Reds vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Graham Ashcraft - CIN (6-7, 5.18 ERA) vs Johnny Cueto - MIA (0-3, 5.32 ERA)

Reds vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 29 games this season and won 17 (58.6%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Reds have gone 8-7 (53.3%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Reds were the moneyline favorite three times in the last 10 games, but they lost each matchup.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Marlins have come away with 24 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win 13 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Joey Votto 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+115) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Luke Maile 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 16th 3rd

