The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds are 14th in MLB play with 135 total home runs.

Cincinnati is 13th in MLB, slugging .416.

The Reds' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.

Cincinnati scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (560 total, 4.8 per game).

The Reds rank 10th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Reds' 9.2 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.83).

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.429).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Graham Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.18 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander went eight innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Ashcraft is aiming to earn his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Ashcraft will aim to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Nationals L 6-3 Home Graham Ashcraft Patrick Corbin 8/5/2023 Nationals L 7-3 Home Andrew Abbott Joan Adon 8/6/2023 Nationals L 6-3 Home Lyon Richardson Jake Irvin 8/7/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Brandon Williamson Eury Pérez 8/8/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Home Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 8/9/2023 Marlins - Home Graham Ashcraft Johnny Cueto 8/11/2023 Pirates - Away Andrew Abbott Johan Oviedo 8/12/2023 Pirates - Away - Osvaldo Bido 8/13/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Williamson Mitch Keller 8/15/2023 Guardians - Home Luke Weaver Logan Allen 8/16/2023 Guardians - Home - -

