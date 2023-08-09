How to Watch the Reds vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 9
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Marlins Player Props
|Reds vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Marlins Prediction
|Reds vs Marlins Odds
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds are 14th in MLB play with 135 total home runs.
- Cincinnati is 13th in MLB, slugging .416.
- The Reds' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.
- Cincinnati scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (560 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Reds rank 10th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.
- The Reds' 9.2 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.83).
- Pitchers for the Reds combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.429).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Graham Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.18 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander went eight innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Ashcraft is aiming to earn his third quality start in a row in this outing.
- Ashcraft will aim to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/4/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-3
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Patrick Corbin
|8/5/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-3
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Joan Adon
|8/6/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-3
|Home
|Lyon Richardson
|Jake Irvin
|8/7/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Eury Pérez
|8/8/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Braxton Garrett
|8/9/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Johnny Cueto
|8/11/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Johan Oviedo
|8/12/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|-
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Mitch Keller
|8/15/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Logan Allen
|8/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.