Wednesday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (60-56) and the Miami Marlins (59-56) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Reds securing the victory. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on August 9.

The Reds will look to Graham Ashcraft (6-7) versus the Marlins and Johnny Cueto (0-3).

Reds vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 17, or 58.6%, of those games.

Cincinnati has entered 15 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 8-7 in those contests.

The Reds have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cincinnati has scored 560 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.83).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule