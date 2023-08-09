Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Marlins - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Senzel -- with an on-base percentage of .212 in his past 10 games, 86 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the hill, on August 9 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Marlins Player Props
|Reds vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel has nine doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks while hitting .227.
- Senzel has picked up a hit in 52.8% of his 72 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.4% of those games.
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (12.5%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Senzel has driven home a run in 27 games this season (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 28 of 72 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|33
|.208
|AVG
|.250
|.255
|OBP
|.347
|.338
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|19
|34/8
|K/BB
|23/16
|4
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cueto makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.32 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 37-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.32, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .192 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.