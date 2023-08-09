Luke Maile -- hitting .370 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the mound, on August 9 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile has nine doubles, four home runs and seven walks while batting .246.
  • Maile has picked up a hit in 22 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 16.7% of his games this year, Maile has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 11 of 48 games so far this season.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 23
.243 AVG .250
.284 OBP .304
.343 SLG .519
3 XBH 10
2 HR 2
6 RBI 9
22/3 K/BB 11/4
1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Cueto (0-3 with a 5.32 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In five games this season, the 37-year-old has an ERA of 5.32, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .192 against him.
