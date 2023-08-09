Luke Maile -- hitting .370 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the mound, on August 9 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile has nine doubles, four home runs and seven walks while batting .246.

Maile has picked up a hit in 22 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 16.7% of his games this year, Maile has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 48 games so far this season.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 23 .243 AVG .250 .284 OBP .304 .343 SLG .519 3 XBH 10 2 HR 2 6 RBI 9 22/3 K/BB 11/4 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings