Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Marlins - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luke Maile -- hitting .370 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the mound, on August 9 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile has nine doubles, four home runs and seven walks while batting .246.
- Maile has picked up a hit in 22 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16.7% of his games this year, Maile has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 48 games so far this season.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.243
|AVG
|.250
|.284
|OBP
|.304
|.343
|SLG
|.519
|3
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|9
|22/3
|K/BB
|11/4
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Cueto (0-3 with a 5.32 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In five games this season, the 37-year-old has an ERA of 5.32, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .192 against him.
