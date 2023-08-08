TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .579 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) against the Marlins.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl has 17 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .282.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
  • In 57 of 91 games this season (62.6%) Friedl has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (33.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Friedl has picked up an RBI in 29.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
  • In 36 of 91 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 45
.280 AVG .284
.341 OBP .356
.516 SLG .391
19 XBH 12
7 HR 3
28 RBI 16
36/13 K/BB 29/15
9 SB 10

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Garrett (5-3 with a 4.14 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 22nd of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.14, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .261 against him.
