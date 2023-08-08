Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Marlins on August 8, 2023
Spencer Steer and Luis Arraez are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Marlins square off at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday (starting at 6:40 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Reds vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 24 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 47 walks and 63 RBI (109 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .268/.351/.463 so far this year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 6
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Steer or other Reds players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Braxton Garrett Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Garrett Stats
- The Marlins will hand the ball to Braxton Garrett (5-3) for his 22nd start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start four times in 21 starts this season.
- Garrett has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 22 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Garrett Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 2
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 28
|6.0
|5
|1
|0
|6
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 21
|3.0
|7
|6
|6
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 15
|4.2
|6
|4
|4
|5
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 8
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Luke Weaver's player props with BetMGM.
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 157 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 31 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .374/.419/.467 on the season.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 7
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 5
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 97 hits with 20 doubles, 27 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .241/.331/.491 on the year.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 5
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.