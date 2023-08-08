Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Marlins - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Joey Votto (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .203 with four doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks.
- Votto has picked up a hit in 43.6% of his 39 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.1% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 28.2% of his games in 2023, and 8.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Votto has had at least one RBI in 41.0% of his games this year (16 of 39), with more than one RBI eight times (20.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 39 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|17
|.132
|AVG
|.277
|.289
|OBP
|.329
|.412
|SLG
|.646
|7
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|19
|21/11
|K/BB
|22/5
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins will send Garrett (5-3) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.14 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty went five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.14 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .261 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.