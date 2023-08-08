The Los Angeles Sparks (10-18) play Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever (7-21) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on Tuesday, August 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

In Indiana's last game, it lost to Atlanta 82-73. The Fever were led by Aliyah Boston, who finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two blocks, and Mitchell, with 20 points. Los Angeles won against Washington 91-83 in their last game. Nneka Ogwumike (20 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 2 BLK, 54.5 FG%) ended the game as Los Angeles's top scorer.

Fever vs. Sparks Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Fever (-130 to win)

Fever (-130 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sparks (+105 to win)

Sparks (+105 to win) What's the spread?: Fever (-1.5)

Fever (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 158.5

158.5 When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Fever Season Stats

The Fever rank eighth in the WNBA with 79.8 points per contest, but their defense has lagged behind, giving up 85.1 points per game (worst in league).

Indiana is grabbing 34.1 boards per game this year (sixth-ranked in WNBA), and it has ceded only 32.2 rebounds per game (second-best).

The Fever are dishing out just 17.9 dimes per contest, which ranks second-worst in the league.

With 14.2 turnovers per game, Indiana is ninth in the WNBA. It forces 12.9 turnovers per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Fever have been coming up short in terms of three-pointers this season, ranking worst in the WNBA in three-pointers made per game (6.2) and third-worst in three-point percentage (32.0%).

Indiana has struggled to defend threes this season, ranking second-worst in the WNBA in treys allowed per game (8.4) and worst in three-point percentage allowed (37.3%).

Fever Home/Away Splits

So far in 2023, the Fever's offense has been worse at home, where they score 78.2 points per game, compared to road games, where they average 80.8 per game. Defensively, they have been better when playing at home, where they concede 82.7 points per game, versus on the road, where they let their opponents to score 86.6 per game.

At home, Indiana averages 1.1 more rebounds per game than on the road (34.8 at home, 33.7 on the road), while it lets its opponents pull down 1.6 more boards in home games than in road games (33.2 at home, 31.6 on the road).

On average, the Fever rack up more assists on the road than at home (18.1 on the road, 17.5 at home). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Indiana commit more turnovers at home (15.4 per game) than on the road (13.4). It's also forced more turnovers at home (14.1 per game) than on the road (12.1).

This year, the Fever are averaging 5.3 made three-pointers per game at home and 6.8 on the road (shooting 28.3% from deep in home games compared to 34.2% on the road).

Indiana concedes 0.9 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (8.8). It also allows a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (35.1% in home games compared to 38.8% on the road).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

The Fever have been the moneyline favorite six total times this season. They've finished 2-4 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, the Fever have gone 1-4 (20%).

Indiana's record against the spread is 13-13-0.

Indiana has one win ATS (1-6) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Fever have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this game.

