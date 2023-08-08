Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Currently the Cincinnati Bengals are fifth in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1100.
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +150
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1100
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati covered 12 times in 16 chances against the spread last season.
- The Bengals and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 16 times last season.
- Cincinnati averaged 360.5 yards per game on offense last season (eighth in ), and it surrendered 335.7 yards per game (16th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- Last year the Bengals were 6-1 at home and 6-3 on the road.
- When underdogs, Cincinnati picked up only one win (1-1) versus its 11-2 record as the favored team.
- The Bengals were 8-3 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow had 35 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 68.3% of his throws for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game).
- Burrow also ran for 257 yards and five TDs.
- Joe Mixon rushed for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.
- In addition, Mixon had 60 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns.
- In 12 games a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, hauling in 74 balls for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game).
- In 15 games last year, Logan Wilson totaled 2.5 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL, 123 tackles, and one interception.
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|2
|September 17
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|3
|September 25
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|6
|October 15
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|9
|November 5
|Bills
|-
|+900
|10
|November 12
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|11
|November 16
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|12
|November 26
|Steelers
|-
|+6000
|13
|December 4
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 10
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 23
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|17
|December 31
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|18
|January 7
|Browns
|-
|+3500
