The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Nationals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 17 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .280.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 62.2% of his 90 games this year, with more than one hit in 32.2% of those games.

Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (11.1%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Friedl has driven home a run in 26 games this season (28.9%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 38.9% of his games this year (35 of 90), with two or more runs eight times (8.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .275 AVG .284 .337 OBP .356 .503 SLG .391 18 XBH 12 7 HR 3 26 RBI 16 36/13 K/BB 29/15 8 SB 10

Marlins Pitching Rankings