After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Eury Perez) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

  • Fairchild has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 walks while batting .234.
  • Fairchild has had a hit in 31 of 66 games this year (47.0%), including multiple hits seven times (10.6%).
  • In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.1%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 27.3% of his games this year, Fairchild has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 31.8% of his games this season (21 of 66), with two or more runs three times (4.5%).

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 35
.203 AVG .258
.318 OBP .336
.324 SLG .433
5 XBH 12
2 HR 2
8 RBI 15
28/10 K/BB 27/10
2 SB 6

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff leads the league.
  • The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.21).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Perez makes his first start of the season for the Marlins.
  • The 20-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
