The Miami Marlins (58-55) and the Cincinnati Reds (59-55) will square off on Monday, August 7 at Great American Ball Park, with Eury Perez pitching for the Marlins and Brandon Williamson toeing the rubber for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Marlins (-150). The total is 10.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (3-2, 4.72 ERA)

Reds vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 51 times this season and won 32, or 62.7%, of those games.

The Marlins have a 22-5 record (winning 81.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been victorious in 38, or 47.5%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Reds have won 18 of 40 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Reds vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Joey Votto 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+180) Will Benson 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+300) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL Central +280 - 3rd

