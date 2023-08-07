How to Watch the Reds vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take on Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Marlins vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Reds Player Props
|Marlins vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 133 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.
- Cincinnati is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.
- The Reds' .251 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 553.
- The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .328.
- The Reds rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.87) in the majors this season.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.440 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Williamson (3-2) will take the mound for the Reds, his 15th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.
- He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Williamson has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.
- In 14 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2023
|Cubs
|L 16-6
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Drew Smyly
|8/3/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-3
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Jameson Taillon
|8/4/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-3
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Patrick Corbin
|8/5/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-3
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Joan Adon
|8/6/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-3
|Home
|Lyon Richardson
|Jake Irvin
|8/7/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Eury Pérez
|8/8/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Braxton Garrett
|8/9/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Johnny Cueto
|8/11/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Johan Oviedo
|8/12/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|-
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Mitch Keller
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.