TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field on Monday at Great American Ball Park against Eury Perez, who will start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +110. The total is 10.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -135 +110 10.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The previous 10 Reds games have not had a runline set by bookmakers. Cincinnati and its opponent have finished below the over/under for four consecutive games, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that stretch being 10.4.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been victorious in 38, or 47.5%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has won 28 of its 58 games, or 48.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 59 of its 113 opportunities.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-29 31-26 23-25 36-30 40-40 19-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.