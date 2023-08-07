Luke Maile -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on August 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is hitting .244 with nine doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

In 44.7% of his games this year (21 of 47), Maile has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (14.9%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 47 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Maile has driven in a run in eight games this season (17.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 games this season (23.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .239 AVG .250 .282 OBP .304 .343 SLG .519 3 XBH 10 2 HR 2 6 RBI 9 22/3 K/BB 11/4 1 SB 0

