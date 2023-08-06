Tyler Stephenson, with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks while hitting .249.
  • Stephenson has gotten a hit in 61 of 100 games this year (61.0%), with more than one hit on 23 occasions (23.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Stephenson has an RBI in 31 of 100 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them.
  • In 39.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 52
.241 AVG .257
.324 OBP .336
.358 SLG .369
9 XBH 14
5 HR 3
18 RBI 21
43/19 K/BB 59/20
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.88).
  • The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Nationals will send Irvin (3-5) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.97 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.97, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
