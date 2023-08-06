The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild and his .545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 walks while hitting .234.

Fairchild has gotten at least one hit in 46.2% of his games this season (30 of 65), with multiple hits seven times (10.8%).

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (6.2%), homering in 2% of his chances at the plate.

Fairchild has picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this year (32.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 35 .200 AVG .258 .321 OBP .336 .329 SLG .433 5 XBH 12 2 HR 2 7 RBI 15 27/10 K/BB 27/10 2 SB 6

Nationals Pitching Rankings