Player props are listed for Spencer Steer and Lane Thomas, among others, when the Cincinnati Reds host the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Reds vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Steer Stats

Steer has 108 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 47 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .269/.354/.464 on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Cubs Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0

TJ Friedl Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has recorded 88 hits with 17 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashed .277/.346/.434 on the season.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 2 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0 at Cubs Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 31 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 25 walks and 62 RBI (126 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.

He's slashed .288/.332/.482 so far this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 5 2-for-4 2 0 2 3 2 at Reds Aug. 4 3-for-5 3 2 3 9 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0

Joey Meneses Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 25 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 26 walks and 60 RBI (117 total hits).

He's slashed .281/.322/.411 so far this season.

Meneses enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Reds Aug. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 at Reds Aug. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 vs. Brewers Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 31 3-for-4 1 1 3 7

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Joey Meneses or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.