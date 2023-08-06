As they try to secure the series sweep, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (48-63) will match up against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (59-54) at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, August 6. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 PM ET.

The Nationals are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Reds (-160). The game's total is set at 11 runs.

Reds vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Lyon Richardson - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.97 ERA)

Reds vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 17 (60.7%) of those contests.

The Reds have gone 3-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Reds have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only twice in the last 10 games, and lost both matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Nationals have come away with 42 wins in the 99 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 28-34 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Nationals had a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+125) Joey Votto 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+105) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Luke Maile 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +240 - 3rd

