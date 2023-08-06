How to Watch the Reds vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds will try to defeat Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB action with 131 total home runs.
- Cincinnati is 12th in baseball, slugging .416.
- The Reds' .251 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
- Cincinnati scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (550 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Reds rank ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.
- Reds hitters strike out 9.1 times per game, the 26th-most in the majors.
- Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cincinnati's 4.86 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds have the fifth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.436).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lyon Richardson makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut at 23 years old.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/1/2023
|Cubs
|L 20-9
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Justin Steele
|8/2/2023
|Cubs
|L 16-6
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Drew Smyly
|8/3/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-3
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Jameson Taillon
|8/4/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-3
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Patrick Corbin
|8/5/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-3
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Joan Adon
|8/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Lyon Richardson
|Jake Irvin
|8/7/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Braxton Garrett
|8/8/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Johnny Cueto
|8/9/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/11/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Johan Oviedo
|8/12/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|-
|Osvaldo Bido
