Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Sunday, Joey Votto (hitting .250 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto has four doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .198.
- In 40.5% of his games this season (15 of 37), Votto has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (24.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 24.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 37), and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Votto has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (37.8%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (21.6%).
- In 32.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.115
|AVG
|.277
|.280
|OBP
|.329
|.328
|SLG
|.646
|5
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|19
|18/10
|K/BB
|22/5
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.88 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin (3-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.97 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.97 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .261 to opposing hitters.
