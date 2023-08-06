Heading into a game against the Atlanta Dream (14-13), the Indiana Fever (7-20) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 6 at Gateway Center Arena.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Fever are coming off of an 88-72 loss to the Sun in their most recent outing on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG NaLyssa Smith Out Foot 15.6 9.7 1.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 7.6 2.2 3.2

Fever vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3 and BSSO

ESPN3 and BSSO Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Fever Player Leaders

Aliyah Boston is No. 1 on the Fever in rebounding (7.9 per game), and averages 14.3 points and 2.3 assists. She also posts 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots (ninth in the WNBA).

Kelsey Mitchell is the Fever's top scorer (16.4 points per game) and assist person (3.1), and contributes 1.4 rebounds.

Erica Wheeler is the Fever's top assist person (4.9 per game), and she produces 10 points and 2.8 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her eighth in the league.

Kristy Wallace is putting up 6.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 38.2% of her shots from the field.

Fever vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Dream -7.5 168.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Dream or Fever with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.