Fever vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Indiana Fever (7-20), on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET, will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Atlanta Dream (14-13).
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Dream matchup in this article.
Fever vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3 and BSSO
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Fever vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dream Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Dream (-7.5)
|168.5
|-380
|+300
|BetMGM
|Dream (-7.5)
|168.5
|-350
|+275
|PointsBet
|Dream (-7.5)
|168.5
|-350
|+240
|Tipico
|Dream (-7.5)
|168.5
|-350
|+255
Fever vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Dream have compiled a 13-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Fever are 13-12-0 ATS this season.
- Atlanta has been favored by 7.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- Indiana has covered the spread six times this season (6-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- The Dream and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 26 times this season.
- A total of 12 Fever games this year have hit the over.
