Sunday's contest between the San Diego Padres (55-56) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (63-46) at PETCO Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Padres coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 6.

The probable starters are Lance Lynn (7-9) for the Dodgers and Rich Hill (7-10) for the Padres.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have covered in each of their last three games with a spread.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 90 times and won 53, or 58.9%, of those games.

This season Los Angeles has won 44 of its 76 games, or 57.9%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored 616 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.

Padres Performance Insights

The Padres are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, San Diego and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Padres have a 2-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those games).

The Padres have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (38.5%) in those games.

This year, San Diego has won three of 15 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Padres have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (516 total), San Diego is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Padres pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.75.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 1 Athletics W 7-3 Lance Lynn vs Ken Waldichuk August 2 Athletics W 10-1 Tony Gonsolin vs Hogan Harris August 3 Athletics W 8-2 Julio Urías vs JP Sears August 4 @ Padres W 10-5 Bobby Miller vs Yu Darvish August 5 @ Padres L 8-3 Michael Grove vs Blake Snell August 6 @ Padres - Lance Lynn vs Rich Hill August 7 @ Padres - Tony Gonsolin vs Seth Lugo August 8 @ Diamondbacks - Julio Urías vs TBA August 9 @ Diamondbacks - Bobby Miller vs Brandon Pfaadt August 10 Rockies - Emmet Sheehan vs Ty Blach August 11 Rockies - Lance Lynn vs Austin Gomber

Padres Schedule