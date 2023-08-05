The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .277 with 17 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 28 walks.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 81st in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.

In 54 of 88 games this season (61.4%) Friedl has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (31.8%).

In 9.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 24 games this year (27.3%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 37.5% of his games this season (33 of 88), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 45 .269 AVG .284 .335 OBP .356 .469 SLG .391 16 XBH 12 5 HR 3 22 RBI 16 34/13 K/BB 29/15 7 SB 10

Nationals Pitching Rankings