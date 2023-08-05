The Tennessee Titans have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 28th-ranked in the league as of December 31.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +325

+325 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

A total of five Titans games last season went over the point total.

Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per contest. Defensively, it ranked 23rd in the (351.6 yards allowed per game).

Last year the Titans were 3-5 at home and 4-5 away.

Tennessee won just two games as favorites (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.

The Titans were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC South.

Titans Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns.

Also, Henry had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.

Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

Also, Tannehill ran for 98 yards and two TDs.

In the Cardinals' passing game a season ago, DeAndre Hopkins scored three TDs, catching 64 balls for 717 yards (79.7 per game).

In the passing game with the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, catching 48 balls for 548 yards (34.3 per game).

Kevin Byard had four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended last year.

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +4000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2500 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3500 4 October 1 Bengals - +1100 5 October 8 @ Colts - +15000 6 October 15 Ravens - +2000 8 October 29 Falcons - +8000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +6000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +15000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +3000 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +15000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2500 15 December 17 Texans - +20000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3500 17 December 31 @ Texans - +20000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +3000

