Lane Thomas leads the Washington Nationals (47-63) into a contest against the Cincinnati Reds (59-53), after homering twice in a 6-3 victory over the Reds, at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Andrew Abbott (6-2) for the Reds and Joan Adon for the Nationals.

Reds vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (6-2, 2.35 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

Abbott (6-2) will take the mound for the Reds, his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 2.35, a 3.23 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.031.

He has eight quality starts in 11 chances this season.

In 11 starts, Abbott has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joan Adon

Adon will start for the Nationals, his first this season.

It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old right-hander.

