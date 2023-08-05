Reds vs. Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 5
Lane Thomas leads the Washington Nationals (47-63) into a contest against the Cincinnati Reds (59-53), after homering twice in a 6-3 victory over the Reds, at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
The probable starters are Andrew Abbott (6-2) for the Reds and Joan Adon for the Nationals.
Reds vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (6-2, 2.35 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott
- Abbott (6-2) will take the mound for the Reds, his 12th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- The 24-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 2.35, a 3.23 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.031.
- He has eight quality starts in 11 chances this season.
- In 11 starts, Abbott has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joan Adon
- Adon will start for the Nationals, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old right-hander.
