Player props are listed for Spencer Steer and Lane Thomas, among others, when the Cincinnati Reds host the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Steer Stats

Steer has 23 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 47 walks and 62 RBI (108 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He's slashed .272/.357/.469 so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Cubs Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 31 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

Jake Fraley Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Fraley Stats

Jake Fraley has recorded 76 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.346/.467 so far this year.

Fraley Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Cubs Aug. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 31 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 at Dodgers Jul. 30 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 1 at Dodgers Jul. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 26 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 25 walks and 60 RBI (124 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.331/.479 so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 4 3-for-5 3 2 3 9 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Mets Jul. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Joey Meneses Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 26 walks and 60 RBI (116 total hits).

He has a .282/.323/.411 slash line so far this season.

Meneses heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Reds Aug. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 vs. Brewers Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 31 3-for-4 1 1 3 7 at Mets Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

