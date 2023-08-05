Andrew Abbott will take the hill for the Cincinnati Reds (59-53) on Saturday, August 5 against the Washington Nationals (47-63), who will answer with Joan Adon. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The favored Reds have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +185. The contest's total has been set at 10.5 runs.

Reds vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (6-2, 2.35 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Reds' game versus the Nationals but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Reds (-225) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to beat the Nationals with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.44.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Spencer Steer hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have been favored 27 times and won 17, or 63%, of those games.

The Reds have not played a game with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

In the last 10 games, the Reds were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just once, a game they lost.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 98 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (41.8%) in those games.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 6-12 when favored by +185 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Nationals had a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Joey Votto 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +190 - 2nd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.