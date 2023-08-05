Joan Adon takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Saturday at Great American Ball Park against Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 15th in MLB action with 130 total home runs.

Cincinnati is 11th in MLB, slugging .418.

The Reds rank 15th in the majors with a .252 batting average.

Cincinnati scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (547 total, 4.9 per game).

The Reds are sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.

Reds hitters strike out 9.1 times per game, the 26th-most in baseball.

Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati's 4.84 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.432).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Abbott (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.35 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.

The left-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Abbott is looking to pick up his ninth quality start of the year.

Abbott heads into this matchup with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 11 appearances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Away Andrew Abbott Marcus Stroman 8/1/2023 Cubs L 20-9 Away Ben Lively Justin Steele 8/2/2023 Cubs L 16-6 Away Brandon Williamson Drew Smyly 8/3/2023 Cubs L 5-3 Away Luke Weaver Jameson Taillon 8/4/2023 Nationals L 6-3 Home Graham Ashcraft Patrick Corbin 8/5/2023 Nationals - Home Andrew Abbott Joan Adon 8/6/2023 Nationals - Home Ben Lively Jake Irvin 8/7/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Williamson Braxton Garrett 8/8/2023 Marlins - Home Luke Weaver Johnny Cueto 8/9/2023 Marlins - Home Graham Ashcraft Jesús Luzardo 8/11/2023 Pirates - Away Andrew Abbott Johan Oviedo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.