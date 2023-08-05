How to Watch the Reds vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 5
Joan Adon takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Saturday at Great American Ball Park against Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Reds vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 15th in MLB action with 130 total home runs.
- Cincinnati is 11th in MLB, slugging .418.
- The Reds rank 15th in the majors with a .252 batting average.
- Cincinnati scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (547 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Reds are sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.
- Reds hitters strike out 9.1 times per game, the 26th-most in baseball.
- Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cincinnati's 4.84 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Reds combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.432).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Abbott (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.35 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Abbott is looking to pick up his ninth quality start of the year.
- Abbott heads into this matchup with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 11 appearances this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/31/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-5
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Marcus Stroman
|8/1/2023
|Cubs
|L 20-9
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Justin Steele
|8/2/2023
|Cubs
|L 16-6
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Drew Smyly
|8/3/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-3
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Jameson Taillon
|8/4/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-3
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Patrick Corbin
|8/5/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Joan Adon
|8/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Jake Irvin
|8/7/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Braxton Garrett
|8/8/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Johnny Cueto
|8/9/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/11/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Johan Oviedo
