Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays square off at Fenway Park on Saturday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 23 doubles, 25 home runs, 37 walks and 76 RBI (103 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashing .260/.330/.508 so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 4 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Aug. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 31 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has put up 111 hits with 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .266/.343/.448 on the season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 2 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 31 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Whit Merrifield Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Merrifield Stats

Whit Merrifield has 19 doubles, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 51 RBI (114 total hits). He's also swiped 21 bases.

He's slashing .300/.346/.429 so far this season.

Merrifield heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with two home runs and two RBI.

Merrifield Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 31 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Whit Merrifield or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.