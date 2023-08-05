Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .259 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Luke Maile and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals (who will start Joan Adon) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is batting .233 with nine doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
- Maile has had a hit in 20 of 46 games this year (43.5%), including multiple hits six times (13.0%).
- He has homered in 8.7% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Maile has had at least one RBI in 17.4% of his games this year (eight of 46), with two or more RBI six times (13.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (21.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|.219
|AVG
|.250
|.265
|OBP
|.304
|.328
|SLG
|.519
|3
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|9
|21/3
|K/BB
|11/4
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.90 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.4 per game).
- Adon starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old right-hander.
