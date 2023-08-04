Stuart Fairchild -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Cubs.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is batting .233 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 walks.

Fairchild has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has homered in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Fairchild has had at least one RBI in 26.6% of his games this year (17 of 64), with two or more RBI four times (6.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21 of 64 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 35 .197 AVG .258 .325 OBP .336 .333 SLG .433 5 XBH 12 2 HR 2 7 RBI 15 26/10 K/BB 27/10 2 SB 6

