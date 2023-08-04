The Cincinnati Reds (59-52) and Washington Nationals (46-63) clash on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

The probable pitchers are Graham Ashcraft (6-7) for the Reds and Patrick Corbin (7-11) for the Nationals.

Reds vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ashcraft - CIN (6-7, 5.31 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (7-11, 5.14 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

The Reds will send Ashcraft (6-7) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.31 and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .281 in 20 games this season.

He has 10 quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Ashcraft has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Graham Ashcraft vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 468 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They are batting .259 for the campaign with 94 home runs, 29th in the league.

The Nationals have gone 7-for-23 with an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

The Nationals are sending Corbin (7-11) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-11 with a 5.14 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.14, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .304 against him.

Corbin has recorded nine quality starts this year.

Corbin is looking for his 22nd straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.

In one of his 22 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 5.14 ERA ranks 59th, 1.532 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 58th.

Patrick Corbin vs. Reds

The opposing Reds offense has a collective .253 batting average, and is 10th in the league with 952 total hits and sixth in MLB play with 544 runs scored. They have the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.417) and are 14th in all of MLB with 127 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Reds this season, Corbin has pitched five innings, giving up six earned runs on 10 hits while striking out two.

