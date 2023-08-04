The Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals will play on Friday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Spencer Steer and Lane Thomas among those expected to step up at the plate.

Reds vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB play with 127 total home runs.

Cincinnati ranks 11th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage.

The Reds have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.253).

Cincinnati is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.9 runs per game (544 total).

The Reds are sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Reds strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.

Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati's 4.85 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.437).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Graham Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.31 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Ashcraft is looking to collect his 11th quality start of the year.

Ashcraft will try to build on a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per outing).

In two of his 20 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Dodgers W 9-0 Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Grove 7/31/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Away Andrew Abbott Marcus Stroman 8/1/2023 Cubs L 20-9 Away Ben Lively Justin Steele 8/2/2023 Cubs L 16-6 Away Brandon Williamson Drew Smyly 8/3/2023 Cubs L 5-3 Away Luke Weaver Jameson Taillon 8/4/2023 Nationals - Home Graham Ashcraft Patrick Corbin 8/5/2023 Nationals - Home Andrew Abbott Trevor Williams 8/6/2023 Nationals - Home Ben Lively Jake Irvin 8/7/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Williamson Braxton Garrett 8/8/2023 Marlins - Home Luke Weaver Johnny Cueto 8/9/2023 Marlins - Home Graham Ashcraft Jesús Luzardo

