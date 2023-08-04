Friday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (59-52) and Washington Nationals (46-63) going head to head at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on August 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (6-7) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (7-11) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Reds vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 17 (65.4%) of those contests.

Cincinnati has played as favorites of -185 or more twice this season and won both games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati has scored 544 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Reds have a 4.85 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

