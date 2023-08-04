The Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Read More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is batting .208 with four doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

Votto has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

Looking at the 35 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (25.7%), and in 8% of his trips to the plate.

In 14 games this season (40.0%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (22.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 12 games this year (34.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .127 AVG .277 .294 OBP .329 .364 SLG .646 5 XBH 10 4 HR 7 10 RBI 19 17/9 K/BB 22/5 0 SB 0

