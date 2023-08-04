The injury report for the Indiana Fever (7-19) heading into their game against the Connecticut Sun (19-7) currently includes just one player on it. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, August 4 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever head into this matchup on the heels of a 72-71 victory against the Mercury on Tuesday.

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG NaLyssa Smith Out Foot 15.6 9.7 1.5

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Fever vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever Player Leaders

Aliyah Boston paces the Fever in rebounding (7.9 per game), and puts up 14.1 points and 2.2 assists. She also posts 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots (ninth in the league).

Kelsey Mitchell is the Fever's top scorer (16.6 points per game) and assist person (3.2), and averages 1.5 rebounds.

Erica Wheeler is the Fever's top assist person (5 per game), and she puts up 9.9 points and 2.7 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her eighth in the league.

Victoria Vivians is posting 5.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 41.7% of her shots from the field.

Fever vs. Sun Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -8.5 160.5

