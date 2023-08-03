The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 38 walks while batting .251.

Stephenson has picked up a hit in 61.6% of his 99 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.2% of those games.

He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 99), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.3% of his games this year, Stephenson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1%.

He has scored at least once 39 times this season (39.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 52 .245 AVG .257 .326 OBP .336 .365 SLG .369 9 XBH 14 5 HR 3 18 RBI 21 42/18 K/BB 59/20 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings