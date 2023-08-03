TJ Friedl, with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, August 3 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Cubs.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .281 with 17 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 28 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 72nd in slugging.

Friedl has gotten at least one hit in 62.1% of his games this year (54 of 87), with more than one hit 28 times (32.2%).

In eight games this season, he has gone deep (9.2%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Friedl has driven home a run in 24 games this year (27.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 33 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 44 .269 AVG .291 .335 OBP .364 .469 SLG .400 16 XBH 12 5 HR 3 22 RBI 16 34/13 K/BB 28/15 7 SB 10

Cubs Pitching Rankings