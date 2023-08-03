Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will meet Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at Wrigley Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

The Reds are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Cubs (-160). The total for the matchup has been listed at 10 runs.

Reds vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -160 +135 10 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 5-5.

When it comes to the total, the Reds and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers. Cincinnati games have gone over the set point total three times in a row, and the average total during this streak was 9.2 runs.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been victorious in 38, or 48.1%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 14-16 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 59 of its 109 games with a total.

The Reds have posted a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-26 31-25 23-23 36-28 40-37 19-14

