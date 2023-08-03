Thursday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (55-53) and the Cincinnati Reds (59-51) matching up at Wrigley Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on August 3.

The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (5-6, 5.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Luke Weaver (2-3, 6.80 ERA).

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Reds have been victorious in 38, or 48.1%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a mark of 14-16 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.9 runs per game (541 total).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.84 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Reds Schedule