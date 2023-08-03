Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (.292 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is hitting .241 with nine doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
- In 44.4% of his games this season (20 of 45), Maile has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (13.3%) he recorded at least two.
- In 8.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17.8% of his games this year, Maile has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (13.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 10 of 45 games so far this season.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|.219
|AVG
|.271
|.265
|OBP
|.327
|.328
|SLG
|.563
|3
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|9
|21/3
|K/BB
|10/4
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 5.46 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.46, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .272 against him.
