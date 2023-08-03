Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .266 with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 32 walks.
- Fraley has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this year (55 of 89), with at least two hits 19 times (21.3%).
- In 15.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Fraley has driven in a run in 40 games this season (44.9%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 89 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.265
|AVG
|.267
|.323
|OBP
|.371
|.503
|SLG
|.437
|18
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|6
|31
|RBI
|32
|31/10
|K/BB
|26/22
|7
|SB
|12
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 116 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Cubs are sending Taillon (5-6) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 5.46 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.46, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .272 batting average against him.
