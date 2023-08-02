Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Tyler Stephenson (.448 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Cubs.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 38 walks while batting .254.
- Stephenson has gotten a hit in 61 of 98 games this season (62.2%), with more than one hit on 23 occasions (23.5%).
- In 8.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.6% of his games this year, Stephenson has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (8.2%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|51
|.245
|AVG
|.262
|.326
|OBP
|.343
|.365
|SLG
|.377
|9
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|21
|42/18
|K/BB
|59/20
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.13 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 112 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Cubs will send Smyly (8-7) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.75 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was in relief on Saturday when the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.75), 51st in WHIP (1.352), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
