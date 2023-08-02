The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild and his .458 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 walks while hitting .230.

Fairchild has had a hit in 28 of 63 games this season (44.4%), including multiple hits seven times (11.1%).

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (6.3%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 27.0% of his games this season, Fairchild has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 33.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 34 .197 AVG .253 .325 OBP .333 .333 SLG .432 5 XBH 12 2 HR 2 7 RBI 15 26/10 K/BB 27/10 2 SB 6

Cubs Pitching Rankings