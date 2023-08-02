Nico Hoerner and Jake Fraley will be among the star attractions when the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

The favored Cubs have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +115. The total is 10 runs for this game.

Reds vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: MARQ

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -140 +115 10 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 6-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 matchups.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 78 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (48.7%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has won 26 of its 52 games, or 50%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 58 of its 108 opportunities.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 6-6-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-26 31-24 23-23 36-27 40-37 19-13

